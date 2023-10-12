IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,639 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $10,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.6% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,250,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,487,335.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $1,764,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 915,245 shares in the company, valued at $53,834,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,487,335.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $5,724,280. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $55.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.32, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.55.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.55%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

