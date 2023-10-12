IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $127.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.50.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.04.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

