IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $10,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,438,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Airbnb by 14,678.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,306,000 after buying an additional 1,885,611 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $151,147,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $173,967,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 423.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 727,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,484,000 after acquiring an additional 588,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $130.00 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $154.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.77.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total value of $3,243,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 186,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,646,475.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 184,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,517,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total value of $3,243,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 186,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,646,475.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,137,079 shares of company stock valued at $162,941,538 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

