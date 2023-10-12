IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 202 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $11,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 9.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in McKesson by 627.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Argus upped their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,333,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,488,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,561,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,333,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,310 shares of company stock worth $28,306,037 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $456.66 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $457.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $429.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.25%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

