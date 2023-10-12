Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Position Raised by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,430 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 4.5% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Illumina by 0.9% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,747 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Illumina by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Down 0.6 %

ILMN opened at $137.92 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.37 and a fifty-two week high of $248.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.93 and a 200-day moving average of $187.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

