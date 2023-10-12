Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share, Edison Inv. Res Forecasts

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Edison Inv. Res lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Immix Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 10th. Edison Inv. Res analyst S. Romanoff now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.84). The consensus estimate for Immix Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Immix Biopharma’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07).

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:IMMX opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $68.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of -0.33. Immix Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $4.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Immix Biopharma during the second quarter worth $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Immix Biopharma during the first quarter worth $31,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Immix Biopharma during the second quarter worth $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Immix Biopharma during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Immix Biopharma during the second quarter worth $60,000. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Carey Ng acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Helen C. Adams acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $38,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carey Ng purchased 10,000 shares of Immix Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 54,000 shares of company stock worth $140,190 in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

