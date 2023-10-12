Ingalls & Snyder LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 109.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 734.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,272 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1,071.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $550,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Boeing by 175,431.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $452,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

Boeing stock opened at $196.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.78. The company has a market cap of $117.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

