Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys 38,868 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 600.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,343 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 38,868 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,831 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of eBay by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,392 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of eBay by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,156 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.95.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at $779,959.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,959.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,751 shares of company stock worth $510,785. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

