Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,078 shares of the company's stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC's holdings in Smartsheet were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company's stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the company's stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company's stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company's stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,579 shares of the company's stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 21,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $830,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,826 shares in the company, valued at $22,792,960.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 21,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $830,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,826 shares in the company, valued at $22,792,960.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James N. White sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $6,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,049 shares of company stock worth $8,864,502. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday. They set a "buy" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.06.

SMAR stock opened at $43.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.76 and a beta of 0.96. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 27.44% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

