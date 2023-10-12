Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $37.30 on Thursday. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $46.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.14.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.68 million. Equities analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 18.74%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

