Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 230.8% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $154.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $146.60 and a twelve month high of $191.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.94.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

DEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.74) to GBX 2,950 ($36.11) in a report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

