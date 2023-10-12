Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,312 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,830 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in PulteGroup by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.
PulteGroup Stock Performance
Shares of PHM stock opened at $75.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $86.15.
PulteGroup Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.29%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.
PulteGroup Profile
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
