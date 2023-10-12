Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 94.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $80.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.81. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $90.87.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

