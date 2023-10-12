Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases 29 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.13.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $492.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $524.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $535.18. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $609.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $190.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

