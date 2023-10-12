Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases 70 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whelan Financial lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $371.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $367.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.77. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

