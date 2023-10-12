Ingalls & Snyder LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.31% of CTO Realty Growth worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTO. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 35.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 79,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CTO Realty Growth

In related news, CEO John P. Albright acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,692,299.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Trading Up 1.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of CTO stock opened at $16.54 on Thursday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.81. The company has a market cap of $375.42 million, a PE ratio of -53.35 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

(Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

