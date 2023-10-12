Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 2,493,322 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 99.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,493,322 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in Etsy by 6.7% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 16,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its position in Etsy by 4.7% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 11,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Etsy by 119.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4,789.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $1,992,634.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,394.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,476,065. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $108.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.04.

Etsy Stock Performance

ETSY stock opened at $64.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.19. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.22 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.04.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.42. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 69.10%. The firm had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

