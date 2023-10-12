InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $122.8-123.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $136.94 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on InMode from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InMode currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.38. InMode has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 2.17.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $136.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. InMode had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 36.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InMode will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of InMode by 223.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,513 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $203,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in InMode by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,736,843 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $64,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,213 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in InMode by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $68,427,000 after purchasing an additional 840,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 607.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,587 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,218,000 after buying an additional 740,690 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after buying an additional 598,300 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

