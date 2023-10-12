Innospec Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Innospec in a report issued on Wednesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Innospec’s current full-year earnings is $5.75 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Innospec’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Innospec had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $480.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innospec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Innospec Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $101.26 on Thursday. Innospec has a 52-week low of $86.76 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.45 and a 200 day moving average of $102.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Innospec

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Innospec by 5.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Innospec by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 4.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 5.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

