Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART) Trading Up 9.2%

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.05 and last traded at $26.94. 1,954,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 3,778,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CART. BTIG Research started coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Sunday, September 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, insider Grosvenor Capital Management, bought 6,327 shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at $189,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,800,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,066,327 shares of company stock worth $31,989,810.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

