Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Purchased by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.86. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $57.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.08). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.92% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. The company had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTLA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTLA

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.