Interfor (TSE:IFP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.80

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$17.80 and last traded at C$17.89, with a volume of 55431 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.50.

Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Interfor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Interfor Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of C$911.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.19.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$871.80 million for the quarter. Interfor had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. Research analysts expect that Interfor Co. will post 2.8686567 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

