International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.31. 1,198,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,480,412. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $129.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

