International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Short Interest Update

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 241.5% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

International Zeolite Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IZCFF remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday. International Zeolite has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Get International Zeolite alerts:

International Zeolite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company markets and supplies natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties, as well as supplies raw materials from third party suppliers.

Receive News & Ratings for International Zeolite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Zeolite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.