International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Short Interest Update

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 241.5% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
International Zeolite Stock Performance
OTCMKTS IZCFF remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday. International Zeolite has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.39.
International Zeolite Company Profile
