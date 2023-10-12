Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,916 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 1.6% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $545.36. The stock had a trading volume of 290,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,097. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $558.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $519.60 and a 200-day moving average of $473.61. The firm has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

