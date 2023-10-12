Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Shares Bought by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of ETF Store Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. ETF Store Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 213,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,750,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after buying an additional 236,394 shares during the period.

BSCN traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 114,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,726. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18.

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.0772 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

