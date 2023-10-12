Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Stock Holdings Raised by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCP. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $20.14. 144,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,077. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $20.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
