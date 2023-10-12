Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 624,272 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 1,096,326 shares.The stock last traded at $152.72 and had previously closed at $152.71.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.2448 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
