Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 624,272 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 1,096,326 shares.The stock last traded at $152.72 and had previously closed at $152.71.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.2448 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after buying an additional 650,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,527,000.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

