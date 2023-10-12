Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Lowered by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $372.89. 20,800,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,361,262. The company’s fifty day moving average is $367.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.77. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

