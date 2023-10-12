Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 4.3% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.91 on Thursday, hitting $373.13. The stock had a trading volume of 16,759,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,334,668. The company’s 50-day moving average is $367.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.77. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

