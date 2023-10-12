Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Lowered by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,353,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

