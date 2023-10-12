Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 12,340 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 46% compared to the typical volume of 8,481 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $749.20.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock traded up $16.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $622.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,435. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $245.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. ASML has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $771.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $630.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $668.02.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $1.6281 dividend. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.76%.

Institutional Trading of ASML

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of ASML by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in ASML by 35.2% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

