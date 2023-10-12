Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 63,136 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 18% compared to the typical volume of 53,426 call options.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DAL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.90. The company had a trading volume of 16,978,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,105,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.73. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAL

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 962,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after buying an additional 73,291 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 674.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.