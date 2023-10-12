Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Down 4.3%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.74. Approximately 584,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,185,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of $929.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum acquired 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,067,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,256,864.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 248,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,399.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 5,000,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,067,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,256,864.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

