iPower (NYSE:IPW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Performance

Shares of IPW opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.77. iPower has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. iPower had a negative return on equity of 36.45% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPower

About iPower

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in iPower by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 284,391 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iPower during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iPower during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in iPower by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 35,498 shares during the period. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

Featured Stories

