iPower (NYSE:IPW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of IPW opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.77. iPower has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. iPower had a negative return on equity of 36.45% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
