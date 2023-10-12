iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Acquired by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOR. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,115,355,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AOR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.46. 27,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,117. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.27.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

