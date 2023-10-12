iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.5% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,242,000 after buying an additional 2,941,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,968,000 after buying an additional 2,535,055 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IVV stock opened at $438.33 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $339.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $442.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

