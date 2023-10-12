iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSEARCA IVV opened at $438.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $339.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
