iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.5% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $438.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $442.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.18. The company has a market capitalization of $339.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

