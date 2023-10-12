iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Financial Management Network Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Financial Management Network Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,847,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 126,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,281,000 after purchasing an additional 155,398 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.69 on Thursday, reaching $247.07. The company had a trading volume of 426,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,274. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.25 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.98 and a 200-day moving average of $254.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

