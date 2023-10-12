iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $247.05. 212,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,239. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.39. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.25 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The company has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

