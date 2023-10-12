iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 350,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 386,950 shares.The stock last traded at $28.21 and had previously closed at $28.12.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 25,542 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 12,163 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 326.5% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 85,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 65,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.