iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 403,360 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 478,821 shares.The stock last traded at $25.32 and had previously closed at $25.30.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average of $25.25.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDO. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 741.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 384,428 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 696,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,538,000 after purchasing an additional 261,617 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 182,275 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,998,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 367,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after buying an additional 43,634 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.