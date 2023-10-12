iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 67,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 144,295 shares.The stock last traded at $34.50 and had previously closed at $34.62.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,729,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,012,000 after buying an additional 211,220 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 579,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,906,000 after acquiring an additional 203,214 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,856,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 120.7% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 87,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 213,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 14,317 shares in the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

