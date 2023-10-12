iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) Stock Holdings Raised by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 168.4% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $50.61. 1,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,632. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $47.60 and a 1-year high of $60.11. The firm has a market cap of $359.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.90.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

