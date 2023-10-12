iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EFA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,987,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,811,078. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.