iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 108,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 305,436 shares.The stock last traded at $25.31 and had previously closed at $25.37.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

