iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Short Interest Up 464.4% in September

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 464.4% from the September 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the first quarter valued at about $203,000.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENZL opened at $45.04 on Thursday. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.35. The company has a market capitalization of $119.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.01.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

