iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 81,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 197,928 shares.The stock last traded at $91.32 and had previously closed at $91.51.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.95 and its 200 day moving average is $91.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 98,517.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,461,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,447,605 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 108,131.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,766,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,007,000 after buying an additional 9,757,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,787,000 after acquiring an additional 73,561 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,154,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,081,000 after acquiring an additional 60,653 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after acquiring an additional 90,891 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.