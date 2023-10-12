iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 5.3% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

USMV stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.26. 1,848,497 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.66.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.